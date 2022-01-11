APC Reconciliation Team Visits Kwara To Unite Governor Abdulrazak, Lai Mohammed

By Temidayo Akinsuyi

The Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led National Reconciliation Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) arrived in Kwara State on Monday, saying it has the mandate to listen to and reconcile all the sides in the “family feud” within the state chapter of the APC.

Speaking during a visit to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Adamu said it would meet first with the aggrieved members of the party and then listen to the party executives, stakeholders and elders led by the Governor in order to strike a balance and reconcile them.

He added that the committee will not accept any action or utterances that would deepen divisions or rubbish the APC-led administration in Kwara State.

“We are in Ilorin today to listen to complaints and grumblings that were expressed through the petitions received by us, and we felt a sense of duty as a committee to listen to those who are complaining, the issues they have, and see how best we can find a way out. Some of these (complaints) may be imaginary. Some of them may just be perceptions. But we don’t want to preempt what they mean until we listen to them.

“The essence is to avail the petitioners what is called a fair hearing. By the time we hear them, we will be able to place some judgements. The government is our government. And anything that will rock the stability of the ship of State we will take every precaution to ensure that we discourage that.

“We want to assure Your Excellency and the leadership of APC in the state that we will not accept anything that is planted to discredit the administration of the state. We will try our best to reconcile all the reconcilable.”

The governor received the team alongside his deputy, Kayode Alabi; Speaker Kwara House of Assembly, Salihu Yakubu Danladi; Senators Umar Sadiq (Kwara North) and Lola Ashiru (Kwara South); House of Representatives members Raheem Olawuyi Ajulo-opin, Ismail Tijani, and Umar Bio; Acting Kwara APC Caretaker Committee chairman Abdullahi Samari; Kwara APC chairman-elect Prince Sunday Fagbemi; Secretary-elect Mustapha Isowo; among others.

AbdulRazaq said the party and the government are always open to reconciliation and would support the committee in its “patriotic mandate” to unify the party.

https://independent.ng/abdulrazak-pledges-support-for-apc-reconciliation-team-in-bid-to-unite-party-members/

