APC Should Repay Tinubu’s Sacrifice With Presidential Ticket — Ondo Support Group

A group, Ondo State Network for Tinubu has said that the National leader of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu should be compensated with the party’s Presidential ticket in 2023 for his sacrifices for both the party and the country.

The group during its inauguration in Akure, the state capital with members across the 18 council areas in the state said that “there is no better candidate in the southwest to contest the ticket with the APC National Leader.

Its convener, a former commissioner in the state, Hon Femi Adekanmbi said that “the group is made up of no fewer than 1000 members and delegates in each of the 18 local government areas of the state who were ready to give their all for Tinubu’s ambition.

Adekanmbi who noted that most politicians in the southwest and other parts of the country had benefitted immensely from the kind gesture of Tinubu urged those aspiring to contest the ticket with Tinubu to wait for their turn.

“Today (Monday) marks the revolutionary movement for Tinubu who is a benefactor to many. He is a man I know too well. He has assisted most politicians today and that is why we’re rooting for him.

“For us, this is the time to pay Tinubu back for what he has done for us as far as Ondo State and Southwest is concerned.

” We have our people at the various local government areas and in each of the ward. In each local government, our members and delegates who are rooting for Bola Ahmed Tinubu are up 1000.

“As a matter of fact, he is the best candidate for this job. We are all here to ensure that he wins 100 per cent in Ondo State and not only in Ondo but across the nation. He is the one that will take Nigeria to the greater height. He has what it takes to do this job.

The Director-General of the group, Barrister Tolu Babaleye said that the purpose for the inauguration of the group was to mobilise aggressively across the state for Tinubu’s ambition, added that the state will be sealed for the former Lagos State Governor.

Babaleye said that ” When you look at the antecedent of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, it is the right time for APC to pay him. Nigeria and APC are what it is today courtesy of Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“When the man was working day and night, spending his resources at the detriment of his family and business, the people who are aspiring today looked away.

“It is even surprising that some of the people even benefitted from him. They are now saying they want to become President when the man when it the turn of Tinubu. We want to call on such people to remember what they called posterity.

“They should remember that the moment somebody has helped you to achieve something you should always know that there is God.

“Bola Ahmed Tinubu has touched many lives. Just talk about any politician in this state, he must felt the midas touch of Tinubu. And that is why we want to call on all the aspirants who are looking for the presidency in Southwest to please allow Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take the turn this time around.

He said that “As far as we are concerned now, we are sealing the state for Bola Ahmed Tinubu in all the wards. If you call it a delegate election we are giving Bola Ahmed Tinubu 100 percent by God’s grace. If you call it direct primary, we are giving him 100 percent.”



