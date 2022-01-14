Apostle Johnson Suleman Gifts His Cook Of 10 Years A New House (Photos, Video)

The General overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has surprised his cook who has lived with him for over 10 years. In a short video shared on Instagram, the clergyman revealed that the woman caught the fire of Christianity while she was in his house, IGBERETV reports.

Kneeling down in front of the altar, the man of God asked that the photo of the house be put up on the screen. When Apostle Suleiman handled the documents of the house to her, the woman’s joy knew no bound. Church members also screamed excitedly.

Watch the video clip below

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1NKQb8S0Pbc

https://igberetvnews.com/1412218/apostle-johnson-suleman-gifts-cook-10-years-new-house-photos-video/

