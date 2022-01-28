Are Distpatch Riders The Next Menace On Lagos Roads?

In as much as it would be considered progress having moved from fire to frying pan in regards the motorcycle menace one faces in Lagos on Highways especially the lekki corridors, but with the dispatch riders, the apple really has not fallen far from the tree.

In all Honesty, one thinks the Dispatch rider menace is growing rapidly out of hand, these people are reckless drivers, it’s more like 80% of “Okada” riders metamorphosed with their terrible attitude to dispatch riders.

They drive their bikes with reckless abandon and cross highways like they own the road while auto drivers are peasants, they want to maneuver in the littlest crack even if it would cost scratches and dents on the car beside it, they hit your car when you warn them about the space being small while suggesting they look for a better route..

They form a swarm of bees if you eventually decide to take it out on anyone of them..

They barely observe auto pointers even lack common sense judgement on vehicular movements..

Forcing a passenger in between the rider and the dispatch box..

Most carry goods way bigger than the dispatch box : with no side mirrors, making them ride like headless chickens at an uncontrollable speed if a car decides to swerve avoiding an object.

No respect to traffic lights: I purposely almost hit one the other day, because obviously he must have thought the cars at the red lights are really stupid.

The other day one was racing with a car not considering he is just riding on two wheels with tires filled with hot air, I slowed down to let him pass and he had this delight and smirk on his face like he had won the champions league.

There should be a law on bikes sticking to the right side of the highway, that way motorist knows to give room for them…

Here is a thread of one almost killed, yet another on same express hailing Nairamarley..

https://www.nairaland.com/6519785/dispatch-rider-almost-crushed-tanker

In the attached picture, what is dispatch doing between a car and a truck on a 14lanes lekki tailgate expressway..

