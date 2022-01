Nig. Prison Facilities, a Red Zone as the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola orders prison officers to shoot on sight anybody who attempts to attack any correctional centre.

The minister gave this order on Monday, while inspecting the facility @ Agodi Custodial Centre, Ibadan

https://twitter.com/eonsintelligenc/status/1483052589533040643?t=bLKxEM5Cxo8oxC9XV8ZvLw&s=19

