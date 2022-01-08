Arewa leader in the South , Alhaji Musa Saidu has said northern leaders want the new political alliance between the north and south west that secured victory for President Muhammadu Buhari to continue.

Saidu also said they will like it if President Muhammadu Buhari supports the presidential bid of Chief Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election as a reward for Tinubu’s effort in bringing about the political alliance between the north and South west.

Saidu recalled that the 2015 presidential election marked a watershed in the nation’s political history as it was the first time the north and south west would share a common political vision that brought Buhari as President.

e said after the election,.prominent Arewa leaders gathered in Kaduna where those who spoke said the new political alliance should be sustained for national peace.

” It is the wish of northern elders that the new found political relationship be built on. At a meeting of Arewa leaders some years ago after Buhari’s victory in his first term , speakers advised that the relationship should continue between the north and the South West. “

” Supporting Tinubu is the time to reciprocate his political effort at bringing about this North and South West political alliance that gave victory to President Buhari. “

” It is normal for some to disagree for reasons best known to them but the general view is that the north should sustain the political relationship with the South West .The north are not known to deceive people, betray people. “



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/01/arewa-leaders-want-north-south-west-political-alliance-to-grow/

