‘Armed Robbers Invaded My Neighbourhood & This Trick Saved Me’

Some men of underworld stormed my area yesterday morning between 1:30-2am while everyone was asleep.

They first robbed the nearby house before coming to my place, I’ve never experienced such a thing before, though I wasn’t robbed, they probably thought I wasn’t inside because I didn’t display my curtain outside, i didn’t put my footwear outside as well, I also switched off the lights the moment I knew they were around trying to break the entrance door.

My apartment is self-contained inside a big compound, some of my neighbours were not at home yesterday, so they shut their doors, those criminals only entered the ones they knew people were inside.

I was so scared guys, I wrapped my big phone and power bank in a nylon bag and put it inside foodstuff leaving the small phone and some amount of money should incase they strike.

It was a moment of confusion, but they didn’t beat or injure anybody sha, their Modus operandi shows that they know the terrain well.

I’m already planning to leave the place as soon as possible.

We went to a nearby police station to report the case but they referred us to another division, they said they can’t handle it

There’s no security in this naija.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...