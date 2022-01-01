Armed Robbers Kill Journalist In Akwa Ibom After Snatching His Car (Photos)

Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers have killed a broadcaster with the Akwa Ibom State Broadcasting Corporation, (AKBC) Uyo, Mr Augustine Ekanem.

It was gathered that Ekanem alias “Talk and laugh” and “Country Man” was shot dead at about 8:30pm on Thursday, December 30, at a filling station and his car was snatched from him at gun point.

According to eye witness account, the robbers killed the journalist when they sighted him making frantic calls while they were driving away after snatching his car.

His corpse has been deposited at a mortuary at Ikot Ambang, Ibiono Ibom LGA.



