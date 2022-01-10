Armed Robbers Kill POS Operator In Oyo (Photos)

Robbers have shot dead a point-of-sale operator, Saheed Lawal, at Elelubo zone, Bako community, Apata, along the Ibadan-Abeokuta Expressway.

Lawal, who was shot dead in his residence, was said to have just returned from a mosque where he went to pray around 7pm on Saturday.

A source said the gang knocked on the door and opened fire on their victim immediately he opened the door.

“They demanded money and the deceased’s wife did not even know they had shot dead her husband. She gave them the money and they escaped on a motorcycle,” he added.

Residents said the incident was reported at the Omi-Adio Police Station around 9pm the same day.

They, however, alleged that the police were not doing anything to protect the lives and property of those living in the area.



