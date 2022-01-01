Army Officer Dies After Taking Sex Enhancement Drug. Lover Detained For 16 Days

How Nigerian Army Detained Lover For 16 Days After Major Died Of Sexual Enhancement Drug Overdose

A senior army officer identified as Major Martins has died after taking sex enhancement drug.

According to FIJ, the deceased attached to the depot barracks in Zaria, Kaduna, took the drug to satisfy one Busayo (not real name), a mother of two.

While Busayo was detained, an autopsy later revealed Martins died from an overdose of Viagra.

“Soldiers attached to the depot barracks in Zaria, Kaduna, detained Busayo (not real name), a mother of two, in the barracks’ detention centre for 16 days following a senior officer’s death moments after meeting her,” the report by the publication read.

“Major Martins arrived the barracks on Saturday, December 4, and sent for Busayo. She arrived a while later, but ended up passing the night in a detention room, treated as a murderer and denied access to her family.

“The army would later learn from an autopsy that Martins died from an overdose of Viagra, a sex enhancement drug.

“Busayo was released on December 20, with a stern warning not to communicate with the press or disclose details of her ordeal in detention.”

But efforts to reach the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, were not successful as he did not answer calls to his mobile phone nor reply to a message sent to him.



http://saharareporters.com/2021/12/30/how-nigerian-army-detained-lover-16-days-after-major-died-sexual-enhancement-drug

