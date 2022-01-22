Arnold Schwarzenegger Involved In Accident, Badly Injures Female Driver (Photos)

Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a car crash on Friday afternoon in Los Angeles that saw his enormous SUV slam into another vehicle, leaving the other driver badly hurt.

The former governor, 74, was driving a GMC Yukon SUV along busy Sunset Boulevard, about half-a-mile from his home in the Brentwood, when he smashed into a red Prius at 4:35pm.

The impact of the crash was so severe that the Prius’ airbags deployed as a result of the collision.

The star’s SUV then started to roll onto a white Porsche Cayenne that was directly behind Schwarzenegger’s.

Law enforcement say they believe the accident was the fault of the Terminator actor, who was attempting to make a left turn but did not wait for a left-turn arrow at the intersection of Sunset and Allenford Avenue.

Arnold Schwarzenegger could be seen standing next to his SUV following a crash on Friday

The actor can be seen standing next to his GMC Yukon SUV and a red Toyota Prius with its airbags deployed.

Schwarzenegger could be seen holding his iPad while making a statement to police at the scene of the crash with his friend Jake Steinfeld (right)

