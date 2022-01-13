Arresting De General, A Waste Of Taxpayers’ Money, Says Comedian Basketmouth

Nigerian comedian, Bright Okpocha, professionally known as Basketmouth, has stated that the arrest of a skit maker, De General, was a waste of taxpayers’ money.

Born Sunday Joshua, the skit maker was earlier arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency who stormed his house in the early hours of Wednesday.

In an official statement by the agency, the skit maker admitted ownership of tramadol and cannabis drug exhibits found in his home.

Reacting to the arrest, Basketmouth took to his Instagram story to state that De General’s arrest was a waste of taxpayers’ money.

In a video he shared, the comedian made reference to the mugshot which the skit maker took at the NDLEA custody.



