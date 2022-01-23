Arsenal Vs Burnley 0 – 0 – (Live)

Not sure Covid19 will not fight back……

Arsenal’s final preparations for the Premier League clash against Burnley are complete.

The Gunners go into the game on Sunday afternoon still looking for their first win of 2022 after losing three of their last four outings across different competitions against Manchester City, Nottingham Forest and Liverpool.

Victory over Sean Dyche’s side could see Arsenal finish the weekend in fourth place in the Premier League table, but that is dependent on results from elsewhere going in their favour.

But the Gunners can only focus on themselves right now and what’s important is to bounce back from crashing out of both domestic competitions before the end of January.

