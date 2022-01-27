As Governor, I’ll Drive Innoson Vehicle As Official Car – Soludo

Soludo: As Gov, I’ll Drive Innoson Vehicle as Official Car

•Says no ceremony to be held for swearing-in.

Anambra State governor-elect, Prof Chukwuma Soludo has said that in order to promote domestic brands, his official vehicles when he assumes office would be those manufactured by the Innoson Vehicle Motors (IVM).

Soludo who visited members of the inauguration committee stated this in his speech to the committee members.

The governor-elect also said it was not a coincidence that he had been wearing local fabrics known as Akwete, saying it was part of his intentional to support local brands and to make a statement with it.

He said: “My akwete dress is not just dress, it’s a statement. I want to make a statement with it. You know, in the entire south-east, this is the only textile thing alive, and it’s handmade, by the women of akwaete in Abia State.

“Igbo land is one and we must protect it. We want to bring back the zeal of patronising our own. I have said it even during campaigns, and I meant it, that if I win, the official car of the governor of Anambra State will be Innoson Vehicle.

“The dresses I will wear are those made here (south-east). We must protect the things that are made in our place. Something is about to happen in Igboland, and together we will get there.”

On his upcoming swearing-in, Soludo said there would be no ceremony to mark the event, stressing that no amount would be spent on it.

He said the day was simply to mark his first day at work, saying even though it is a weekend, he would spend eight hours of the day working.

“I have made a wish that not even one kobo of Anambra people’s money will be spent on that swearing-in ceremony. It is a wish, and I mean it. What are we spending money on? Just few people coming to the inauguration and witnessing it, then I will open office and get down to work immediately.

“I do not wish any event, dancers or players and all that. I just want to show up for work, like every first work day. Though it is going to be a Friday, which is weekend, but I’m going to work for over eight hours that day.

“No ceremony, no event, no party, nothing. Not even 10 kobo will be spent. So the people who are saying N20 million has been budgeted should go and tell us where they will get that money. It is going to be work, work, work, and that is what we epitomise.



https://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2022/01/27/soludo-as-gov-ill-drive-innoson-vehicle-as-official-car/

