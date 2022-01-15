Aston Villa Vs Manchester United 2 – 2 – (Live)

Aston Villa could give debuts to new signings Lucas Digne and Philippe Coutinho, with the latter poised to make his first Premier League appearance in four years.

Ashley Young is still nursing a broken toe and John McGinn is suspended.

Manchester United pair Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay are also out through suspension.

Harry Maguire, Phil Jones, Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo all missed Monday’s FA Cup win over Villa but they should be fit for this game.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...