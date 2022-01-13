Atiku, Saraki React To Twitter Restoration In Nigeria

The effects of the #TwitterBan, particularly on small businesses, was evident for all to see. I am glad that the ban has finally been lifted, and our young people who are already dealing with the challenging business environment can now have a breath of fresh air to thrive.

https://twitter.com/atiku/status/1481586397232480260?t=YXtpDOE3W7OZaovU8a9DhQ&s=19

After 222 days, I am glad that the FG has finally reconsidered and reversed the #TwitterBan. With this reversal, the young people who conduct legitimate business on this platform can once again pursue their various endeavors and exercise their right to freedom of speech.

https://twitter.com/bukolasaraki/status/1481569010122690562?t=9rA59AcFJNb30WOuk2rtOA&s=19

