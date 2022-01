The pictures were shared by Paul Ibe (Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s media adviser).

Paul Ibe @omonlakiki

Oladimeji Fabiyi of the Amalgamated Atiku Support Group with ranking members of UK @OfficialPDPNig and other Coordinators of EU Chapters at the end of meetings in London. The next phase of Nigeria cannot be left to a few people. Nigeria will only work when we all come together.



https://mobile.twitter.com/omonlakiki/status/1482713308545310720

