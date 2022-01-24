Atiku Will Vacate Office After 4 Years For President Of SE Extraction – Dokpesi

…Vows to go naked if S’East doesn’t get presidency in 2027

The Chairman of the Technical Committee for Abubakar Atiku Presidential project, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, has declared that Atiku if voted into power in 2023, would vacate office after only one term of four years to pave the way for Nigeria President of South East extraction.

Dokpesi who made the declaration Monday in Umuahia while fielding questions from newsmen after consulting with the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Abia State, said the former Vice President “remains the shortest way” to actualising the Nigeria President of Igbo extraction.

He enlisted the support of Ndigbo for Atiku who he said was coming to, and had the capacity to wrestle power from the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, and rescue Nigeria from total collapse.

”Atiku is the surest bet; he is the shortest cut to a South East Presidency. The truth is that he will be about 80 years then. We only need him to rescue Nigeria now.

”We are confronted with heavy challenges as a nation. Once we lay the foundation for restructuring and for pushing Nigeria forward, then he will exit. He is not coming because he is hungry but he has an agenda, and the agenda is Nigeria.”

Dokpesi vowed to go naked and if after one tenure Atiku failed to cede power to the South East.

” We are in a grave situation in Nigeria. We need to unite. We need to take power from these impostors that have ceased power and ran Nigeria aground.

” If I’m alive till then I will go naked in one man march if South East is not given the presidency. I will put my life on the line. I will never be silent.

” It’s a matter of timing. Those clamouring for Southern presidency now are APC governors and they are doing so for selfish reasons. Buhari has never respected the equity provision in our constitution”

Asked why he felt the South East had to wait for Atiku’s completion of one tenure before going for the presidency? Dokpesi yelled: ‘win-ability!’

He said:” Bala Mohammed report said two zones need to be assuaged and the two zones are the South East and North East. Which of the zones can easily wrestle power now?

Asked how certain he was that Atiku would be willing to relinquish power after only one tenure if elected, Dokpesi said he would be compelled by party discipline”.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/01/atiku-ll-vacate-office-after-4yrs-for-president-of-seast-extraction-dokpesi/

