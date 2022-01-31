Aubameyang Arrives In Barcelona To Seal Move From Arsenal

Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, has arrived in Barcelona, Spain, ahead of a sensational loan move, Newspremises reports.

Aubameyang was spotted emerging from the airport into a waiting car in videos that have gone viral on social media.

Barca directors are still working out ways to fit the 32-year-old into their salary cap.

The Gabon international is willing to take a reduction in his estimated £350,000-a-week salary to make it happen if necessary.

SportsMail reports that Barcelona’s decision does not depend on Ousmane Dembele’s exit, but removing his wages would make their financial equation easier to solve.

The LaLiga giants are asking for a £16.5m fee, but are open to proposals.

Eddie Nketiah is likely to stay at Arsenal should Aubameyang depart, despite a request from Crystal Palace.

Arsenal has been looking to move Aubameyang on ever since he was dropped from the squad by coach Mikel Arteta and stripped of the captaincy following a breach of discipline.



