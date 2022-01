Nigerian man who resides overseas became apprehensive when he spotted a black cat outside his house as he thought it was diabolic.

In a video which surfaced on social media, he started praying and speaking in tongues in a bid to send the cat ‘back to sender’.

He even went an extra mile and rebuked ‘Aunty Nkechi’ believing that the cat was sent by his village people.

The man was recording the cat walking in the garage as he continued to pray against it much to the amazement of netizens

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V5G6vOfYXfM

