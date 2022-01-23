AY Thanks His Wife For Sacrifices She Made To Welcome Their Second Child (Pics)

AY Thanks His Wife Mabel Makun For The Sacrifices She Made To Welcome Their Second Child (Photos, Video)

Nigerian comedian, Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY, has taken to Instagram to thank his wife Mabel Makun for the sacrifices she made to welcome their daughter 13 years after the birth of their first child, IGBERETV reports.

He thanked her for ignoring the “naysayers” and for sacrificing all her endorsements and influencing jobs to birth their son.

“The word “sacrifice” should be a common theme when we think of motherhood. First our women/mothers sacrifice their bodies for nine months by putting on weight that feels unflattering and uncomfortable, losing their appetite for food they once enjoyed, not being able to have a glass of their favourite wine at will, and of course all the excruciating aches and pains that comes long before labour begins.

@realmabelmakun, no one knows our story in the last 13 years like we do. But I especially want to thank you for everything. Thank you for ignoring all the naysayers. Thank you for taking time off your numerous interior jobs at home and abroad to prepare for Ayomide, thank you for sacrificing all your endorsements/influencing opportunities in the last 1 year. Thank you for the sacrifice of your precious time, your energy, your sanity, your sense of identity and everything else that makes you the true queen that you are. More importantly, we thank God for the joy and beauty of motherhood that overwhelms all our challenges.”

