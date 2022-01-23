Baby Hanifa: Orji Kalu Expresses Sadness, Says Culprits Must Face The Law

Baby Hanifa: Sen. Kalu expresses sadness says culprits must face the law

The chief whip of the 9th senate federal republic of nigeria distinguished senator( Dr) orji uzor kalu on Saturday , expressed the nation’s condolences to the family of the kidnapped and murdered five-year-old schoolgirl, in kano state (Hanifa Abubakar).

Senator Orji uzor kalu praised the work of the Police and the secret service in unraveling the mystery behind the disappearance of Hanifa, and particularly for the arrest of her teacher and his other accomplices suspected of the child’s kidnap and murder.

Senator Kalu said; “this is an inhuman and barbaric act, I cannot contemplate how a sane person would separate a little girl from her parents and subsequently kill her. It is a very sad story, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family of the victim. I also urge the Police and other relevant agencies to ensure that culprits face the full weight of the law.

Senator Kalu prayed for the repose of the soul of the little school girl and urged her parents to bear the sad loss with courage and fortitude in God.

The Police in Kano had arrested two suspects, Abdulmalik Mohammed and Hashim Isyaku over the abduction and killing of a five-year-old girl, Hanifa Abubakar.

Abubakar was buried in a shallow grave and her remains were discovered at private school premises in Kwanar ‘Yan Gana, Tudun Murtala Quarters, Nassarawa LGA, Kano State by the police.

The suspects, Abdulmalik Mohammed and Hashim Isyaku had abducted Hanifa on December 2, 2021, and took the victim to a hideout where they contacted her relatives and demanded a ransom of six million naira.

Abdulmalik Mohammed was Hanifa’s private teacher and having realized that the victim recognized them, the suspects poisoned her to death, butchered her remains and buried her in a shallow grave.



https://osunreporters.com/2022/01/baby-hanifa-sen-kalu-expresses-sadness-says-culprits-must-face-the-law/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...