Men of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command have raided some communities in Kogi, Niger, Kaduna, Nasarawa, Benue and Plateau States. The communities are not far away from Abuja.

The raid was over the rising activities of bandits in the FCT.

The officers of Operation G-7 arrested three Chinese nationals, a community leader and some illegal miners, and recovered firearms from them.

The spokesperson of the command, Josephine Adeh, Wednesday said the raid continued in those communities to reclaim some villages from bandits, particularly Matte, a village in Kwali Area Council of Abuja, recently invaded by bandits.

She said Tuesday’s operation foiled a planned attack on the village by the criminals following immediate deployments of personnel by the FCT Commissioner of Police, Sunday Babaji.

She explained, ‘’The JTF in compliance with the G-7 mandates on day two of their operation, continued the patrol of villages sharing boundaries with Nasarawa state.

“The team upon the receipt of actionable intelligence stormed a camp at Azam village, where an illegal mining site of about 40 minutes walking distance from the said village was discovered.

“The miners who were said to have established a symbiotic relationship with bandits/kidnappers engaged the team in a gun duel and were forced to retreat, subsequently overpowered by the superior firepower of the JTF and arrested.

“The team recorded the successful arrest of about 21 illegal miners on the sites including foreign nationals.’’

https://dailytrust.com/banditry-police-arrest-chinese-nationals-miners-in-kogi-niger-kaduna

