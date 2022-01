According to Yusuf Anka, 147 vigilantes have been killed in Anka, Zamfara State because they don’t have as much ammunition as the bandits.

His post reads:

“Over 200 people have been killed in an attack that lasted 48 hours on the communities of Anka & Bukkuyyum, a resident in Kurfad Danye of Anka say they have so far retrieved 147 bodies of vigilante members killed from that community alone. Sad.”

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...