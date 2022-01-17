Bandits Kill 16 People In Kebbi, Kidnap Many

Banditry, killings and abductions for ransom as again taken a centre stage with a huge number of bandits. on Friday, invading Dankade village under Zuru emirate in Kebbi state killing at least 16 civilians, a one-armed policeman and a soldier.

According to the Kebbi State police command PRO, DSP Nafiu Abubakar, the bandits were engaged by Police and the military forcing the bandits to leave their targets.

The State police command PRO told Vanguard that the bandits, through another route, invaded Dankade village where they killed at least 16 civilians, including a policeman and a soldier and yet-to-be ascertain a number of civilians were also abducted by the bandits.

He added that “bandits also set a number of houses ablaze. “The Kebbi state police commissioner CP Musa Baba has since mobilised armed officers and men to the scene of the incident for an on the spot assessment of damages and restore normalcy at the affected village.

An unconfirmed report from another source who doesn’t want to be named claimed that at least 50 people were reportedly killed in the Dankade attack, this came barely one week after the second batch of FGC Birnin Yauri students regained freedom.



