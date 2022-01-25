BBNaija Winner, Whitemoney Kneels As Pete Edochie Blesses, Prays For Him (Video)

Veteran actor, Pete Edochie has offered prayers to God on behalf of Big Brother Naija season six winner Whitemoney.

The reality star on Monday shared a video of him kneeling down to receive prayers from the actor after the two met while on set.

The 28-year-old shared the video on Instagram. In the video, the reality star is seen kneeling as the actor prayed for him saying, “It shall be well with you.”

Sharing the video, Whitemoney wrote: “Rare privilege to meet with the legend Pete Edochie.”

The reality TV star is currently on the set of Nollywood movie Merry Go Wrong. The movie stars Nollywood greats in Pete Edochie, Clarion Chukwura, Destiny Etiko, Jackie Appiah, Nkechi Blessing, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Whitemoney and others.

Watch the video below:

