BBNaija’s Angel Lists Her Achievements At 21. Shows Cleavage, Chest Tattoo

Big Brother Naija star, Angel Smith has listed out some of her achievements at the age of 21, IGBERETV reports.

Taking to Twitter to list out some of her achievements, Angel said she’s been able to get a house, car, with millions of naira saved in her bank account. Though, she admitted going through some rough patches, which she later overcame.

She also spoke about being suicidal and for not having a clear vision of what she had wanted in life, before things got better for her.

She wrote:

“I don’t acknowledge my progress enough, so today I just want to say that I have done so much for myself at 21. I’ve gotten a house, bought a car, saved millions, cried, laughed, fallen down just to get back up again. I acknowledge myself and acknowledge how far I’ve come.

From being suicidal and not having a clear vision of what I wanted for life to being here? Where everything is getting clearer? Yeah, I’m doing great.”



https://twitter.com/theangeljbsmith/status/1482876189924548610?t=FHsc7z66urVrquM7kEExbg&s=19

