BBNaija’s Bisola Rocks Vogue-Inspired Outfit On Her 36th Birthday (Photos)

Reality star-actress Bisola Aiyeola on Friday wowed fans with a Vogue-inspired outfit on her birthday, Igbere TV reports.

The 36-year-old shared photos of herself rocking the outfit on Instagram.

Captioning the photos, she wrote: “Issa sweet Birthday Vogue Model oooo.”

Bisola appeared on the Big Brother Naija season two where she was the first runner-up. She was one of the contestants at MTN Project Fame West Africa in 2008 where she came 5th.

In 2018, she won the AMVCA Trailblazer Award at the 2018 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CY-5KYdNBPK/?utm_medium=copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...