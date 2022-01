BBNaija’s Eric In Convocation Gown, Celebrates Bagging A Degree From Unilag (Photos)

Big Brother Naija star, Eric Akhigbe took to his Instagram handle to celebrate his graduation from the University of Lagos (UNILAG), IGBERETV reports.

Sharing photos of himself in a convocation gown, the 25-year-old bodybuilder wrote;

“1 degree hotter

Congratulations to me!!!”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CY4fHX7I3Ty/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...