Leo Babarinda Dasilva was a contestant in the third season of Big Brother Naija. He is currently being criticised on social media for agreeing to speak at a youth summit organised by supporters of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu after he had previously protested against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigerian Police and criticised the Lagos State Government. Here are screenshots of some of the criticisms and counter arguments against the criticisms.

