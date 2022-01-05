BBNaija’s Maria Commends ‘Chief Daddy 2’ Amid Negative Reviews

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Maria Chike has shared her thoughts on filmmaker Mo Abudu’s Netflix film Chief Daddy 2:Going for Broke, saying it was funny, Igbere TV reports.

The 28-year-old said this in a Twitter post on Tuesday amid the criticism trailing the movie.

“Omg I’m just watching Chief daddy 2 and boy it’s hella funny! All I want to know is who served them the Nigerian rice and stew in Dubai? @BRODAshaggiNG May I please have the hookup,” she wrote.

Since its release on Netflix on New Year’s Day, the comedy film has largely been berated by movie enthusiasts and critics.

Directed by Niyi Akinmolayan and produced by EbonyLife’s Mo Abudu, the film is a sequel to the original Chief Daddy film, which premiered in 2018.

Despite its star-studded cast, including the rapper Falz, skit maker Broda Shaggi and Nollywood stars such as Joke Silva, Kate Henshaw, Ini Edo, Shaffy Bello, Funke Akindele and late Rachel Oniga, the general consensus is that the sequel would have benefited from better screenplay and direction.

Reacting to the film on Twitter on Sunday, screenwriter Dami Elebe said that Nollywood filmmakers should pay much attention to casting talented actors and not influencers.

“Anyway, I’m happy people are having the conversation. Maybe some people in Nollywood will stop hiring writers after they’ve cast and got location. Maybe some of you will give story development a chance and also pay well for it. Maybe you people will stop hiring only famous people, confusing them as influencers. Maybe talent will thrive this year,” she wrote.

Another Twitter user @Innancoshe called the movie “an atrocious hodgepodge of terrible acting and directing and ghastly writing.”

“I regretted wasting my data to watch this seriously, how una pack stars full this film yet na rubbish una produce?” @Bayobigbun asked.

Meanwhile, in an Instagram post on Sunday, Mo Abudu celebrated the movie for being “the number one in Nigeria today” on Netflix.



