BBNaija’s Nini Showcases 8 Cars She Has Acquired (Photos)

Reality TV star, Anita Singh, popularly known as Nini has revealed that she had seven cars before contesting on the popular Big Brother Naija show, Igbere TV reports.

The Abuja businesswoman was a contestant on the BBNaija season six edition, which aired in 2021.

On her Instagram story on Friday, the University of Abuja graduate decided to do a throwback of her old cars.

She wrote, “So today, I want to do a throwback of my cars. Let me know your favourites.”

According to her, her very fist car was a Honda.

Nini shared pictures of the cars with short inscriptions about them, as she asked her fans if they liked any of them.



https://instagram.com/stories/singhniniofficial/2751230443425026139?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&utm_medium=share_sheet

