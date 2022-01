Former Big Brother Naija housemate Omashola has announced that he is expecting his first child with his fiancée, Igbere TV reports.

The reality star shared an ultrasound video of his unborn baby on Instagram on Thursday, January 20.

Expressing his excitement over the good news, he wrote: “All these years I was thinking my pee-pee don’t work, finally we got a very long leg start.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0IyeNW0W1zc

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CY8RAntKmmO/?utm_medium=copy_link

