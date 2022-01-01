BBNaija’s Star, Frodd Celebrates His Birthday (Photos)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Chukwuemeka Okoye, popularly known as Frodd, added a year to his years today, January 1, 2022, Igbere TV reports.

The reality star who is one of the most popular housemates in the 2019 Big Brother Naija housemate edition of the reality show took to his official Instagram page to celebrate himself.

“SHOWERS OF GRACE. A King � is Born Today.”

Frodd enjoyed a romantic relationship with Esther while in the Big Brother house.

Unlike Ike and Mercy, Frodd and Esther did not extend their relationship outside the show’s walls.

Frodd made the last five on the show alongside Seyi, Omashola, Mike and the eventual winner, Mercy.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CYKrPqdPVB9/?utm_medium=copy_link

