BBNaija’s Tacha Shares Throwback Photos As She Recalls Her Struggling Days

Big Brother Naija star, Tacha has said that only fools think she does not deserve the success she is enjoying, IgbereTV reports.

The BBNaija season 4 housemate, who is one of the most successful reality TV stars, stated this on Thursday January 6, when she shared throwback photos from her struggling days.

“I ‘ll stay up all day creating, busting my head for ideas…mehn the spirit has always been WILLING! Kwasia to anyone who thinks I don’t deserve all that I enjoy.” she wrote on her Instagram story.



