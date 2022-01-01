BBNaija’s Tega Starts The New Year On A Clean Slate (Photo)

Big Brother Naija star, Tega Dominic has stated that she is looking forward to having a better year in 2022, IgbereTV reports.

The reality TV star who stated that she had disappointments, failures and achievements in 2021 said she has accepted all her mistakes, and that she is now starting the year 2022 on a clean slate.

In 2021, Nigerians criticized the mother-of-one for having a romantic relationship with her fellow Big Brother Naija housemate, Boma Akpore, while in the show. Eventhough she later explained that her relationship with Boma was acted and not real, many Nigerians still didn’t believe her.

Taking to her Instagram handle on the night of 31st December, 2021, Tega wrote;

” B.A.R.E

•

Baring it all, accepting my mistakes and starting on a clean slate.

2021 has been a rollercoaster of emotions, my heart is literally grinding so hard to know I’ll be getting into another 1st of January with so much grief but also grateful to God I didn’t have to bury anyone after my dad, grateful for all the disappointments, failures and achievements, God has been faithful. looking at my life right now, I am super proud of where I am, not where I should be but I am grateful, thank you to 2021, 2022 we open and ready for lots of opportunities she has to offer..

•

I RISE!!

Happy new year Everyone.

MY NAME IS TEGA DOMINIC”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYKQKPTuq7b/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

