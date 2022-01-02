BBNaija’s Tobi Bakre And Wife Welcome First Child, A Baby Boy (Photos)

Big Brother Naija star, Tobi Bakre and his wife, Anu, have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, IgbereTV reports.

Their baby’s name is Abdulmalik Oluwatobi Bakre.

The excited father took to Instagram to announce the good news by posting an adorable photo, which shows him bumping fists with the infant.

In his caption, he wrote:

“If I had to write a perfect 2021, couldn’t have written a better ending than this.

.

I got you forever Abdulmalik Oluwatobi Bakre.

.

Love you son 30/12/21 in the books forever.

.

Happy new year from me and mines

The couple, who got married in August 2021, welcomed the child on Sunday, December 30, 2021.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYMz9UjP4nz/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...