Big Brother Naija reality star Tobi Bakre has stepped out with his son for the first time, Igbere TV reports.

The 27-year-old uploaded a photo of himself and the boy in an Instagram post on Sunday.

“It’s all cool and sweet until the 5th hour, full shoulder and back workout,” he captioned the photo.

Tobi and his wife Anu welcomed their baby on December 30, 2021.

The couple got married on August 21, 2021..

https://www.instagram.com/tobibakre/p/CYyRcWtOZFR/?utm_medium=copy_link

