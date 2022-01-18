BBNaija’s Tochi Vows To Keep Things Private After Deleting Engagement Post

Big Brother Naija reality star Tochi Okechukwu has vowed to keep everything he loves private days after deleting his engagement post, Igbere TV reports.

In a tweet on Monday, the former housemate wrote: “Keep everything you love private!”

Tochi announced his engagement to his Nigerian-US based girlfriend Chioma.

In an Instagram post on January 9, he shared a video of himself proposing to his lover.

However, on January 11, the engagement post has been deleted, following a cryptic message from his fiancèe.

Chioma had written on Instagram, saying that there was so much to life than seeking attention and she will not be used for clout-chasing.

“There’s no much to life than the attention and validation that you seek, so much from the outside world but it’s not be that’s gonna be used to trend… everybody rest in,” she wrote.



