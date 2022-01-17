BBNaija’s Tuoyo Survives Car Accident (Video)

Big Brother Naija reality star Tuoyo has survived a car accident., Igbere TV reports.

In an Instagram post on Monday, the former housemate shared a video of the damaged car.

Thanking God for life, he wrote: “Thank God for life, and everyone that was with me. Nothing shall take our life this year in Jesus name Amen.”

Fellow Big Brother Naija reality stars like Frodd, Diane Russet, Seyi Awolowo and others wrote goodwill messages to Tuoyo in the comment section of the post.

Tuoyo was the first male to be evicted from the 2019 Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

He is a psychotherapist and fitness coach.

