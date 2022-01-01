BBNaija’s Venita Akpofure Celebrates Her 35th Birthday (Photos)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, and Nollywood actress Venita Akpofure took to her Instagram to celebrate her 35th birthday in style, Igbere TV reports.

In celebration of her birthday, the reality star who became a household name after her time on the TV reality show shared some new photos.

The mother of two captioned her birthday photos; “Today Marks 35 for me, from all my reels I have people who stand for me. First thing is first. A Queen is a warrior and she is MORE than Self Sufficient! This is the year for personal QUEENING! Y’all ready to see these pictures or wheeeeeet?!!!!

“Hello 35, Hello 2022! As you can see, I’ve been ready for you!”



https://www.instagram.com/p/CYKkM_ZMgU7/?utm_medium=copy_link

