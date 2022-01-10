Beautiful Actress, Adunni Ade Wins First Yoruba Movie Award (Photos)

Actress Adunni has won her first Yoruba movie award, Igbere TV reports.

The 39-year-old announced that she won the Cool Wealth Awards for Best Nollywood Actress (Yoruba) in an Instagram post on Sunday.

Showing off the award, the single mother of two wrote: “And this happened! My First Yoruba Award Best Nollywood Actress (Yoruba) 3/4 years in the Yoruba aspect of Nollywood. A lot of accolades from fans Worldwide, then you have the bashers… oh well! I see it all! Playing a character in the Yoruba aspect of Nollywood has really helped sharpened my acting as I’m given different roles to interpret (rich lady, mad woman, thug, street girl, and the list goes on)Directors aren’t afraid to see me in this form.”

The actress also thanked filmmakers, movie directors and the organisers of the award for their support.

“To every Filmmaker, Director who has insisted I partake in a production, I say thank you.I am truly humbled. I can’t help but infuse soólè in this post. More jaw dropping movies to come! So help me God. Thank you @coolwealth_awards I work so hard I do not get to celebrate at all. I appreciate you all,” she wrote.

Adunni relocated to Nigeria in November 2013 and made her acting debut in 2013 with the movie Iwo Tabi Emi by Saidi Balogun.

She has two sons D’Marion and Ayden. She revealed that after she made a difficult choice to break up with their father, she would continue being a single parent.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CYhYlNlNQxU/?utm_medium=copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...