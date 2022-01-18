“Beef Is For The Rich And Wealthy, Get Your Priorities Straight” — Fireboy DML

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Adedamola Adefolahan, known professionally as Fireboy DML has set records straight that social media scuffles and controversies are meant for the rich and wealthy personalities and not the poor, Igbere TV reports.

Beefs within the entertainment industry have been a norm from every aspect of the industry. Musicians, actors, and other entertainers engage petty brawls on social media to prove a point to their critics.

In most cases, beef over wealth, and status just to affirm their claims of being the richest and the best in the entertainment scene even though one’s claims might be disputed by his or her critics.

Well, Fireboy DML has also shared his thoughts on musicians engaging in petty scuffles on social media, saying beefs are for the rich and wealthy and not for people or celebs below that standard.

Taking to his Twitter page, he wrote; beef is for the rich and wealthy. family’s gotta feed, get your priorities straight.

https://twitter.com/fireboydml/status/1483168911419977731?s=20

