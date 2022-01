Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo, has advised his Nigerian men to always consider their mum first before thinking of giving money to girls.

The actor made the statement in a video to proof that his mum is actually “eating” his money.

In the video caption, he advised fans to take care of their parents as the latter “won’t be around forever.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rBzN9uep_8Q

