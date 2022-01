Singer Bella Shmurda Reveals New Year Resolution After Splashing Millions On Jewelry (Video)

Nigerian musician, Bella Shmurda has showed off the jewelry he spent millions of naira to acquire.

The star took to his social media page to share a video of the expensive jewelry, writing:

“Ice on my neck”.

According to him, after spending a fortune on the jewelries, he has decided not to talk to anybody this year.

Watch video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nDwRFI5cmV0

