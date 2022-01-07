Benjamin Mendy Granted Bail, Awaits Trial For Rape & Sexual Assault Charges

PREVIOUS THREADS;

Benjamin Mendy was today released on bail after four months in prison, it was a revealed today.

The Manchester City and France defender, who is accused of seven counts of rape and one of sexual assault, was held at HMP Altcourse, Liverpool before recently being transferred to HMP Manchester, better known as Strangeways, just before Christmas.

Today he was granted bail by Judge Patrick Thompson at a private hearing at Chester Crown Court, with press excluded from the courtroom.

Mendy had been due to go on trial this month, but it has now been put back to June at the earliest. He has been bailed until January 24, until a further pre-trial hearing.



Dailymail UK

