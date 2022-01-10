Best Man Chased Out Of Wedding Ceremony At RCCG Aba For Having Full Beard (Video)

A Nigerian man has raised alarm after he was reportedly chased away from a branch of the Redeem Christian Church of God (RCCG) because of his full beard.

The incident happened in Aba, Abia state.

It was gathered that the man chased away was supposed to be the best man of another member of the church holding his wedding ceremony in the church.

Explaining what happened in the video, the man in the company of a woman said he was chased out of the church because of his beard.

He even mentioned that he was once a leader at another RCCG branch and they did not discriminate against the beard.

Watch the video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m9uscE6R6Q8

