Between “Barbing And Phone Repair” :Which Is More Lucrative To Learn?

Guys please I need your advice…
I want to learn handwork this year…
And I want to go for eithre “Barbing or phone repair”
Please I need ur advice…
I need something that will be giving me daily income…but not just daily income …with good money
