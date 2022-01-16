Between Peter Obi & A Nigerian Who Asked Him To Contest For Presidency In 2023 (Pix)

Here is a Twitter reply from Peter Obi to a guy who asked him to run for president come 2023 or face a legal action..

Sir, if at the end of this month and you don’t declare interest for presidency in the 2023 election, then be ready for a legal action from me. Leave #AFCON2021 for Orji UZOR Kalu, that’s his calling, not yours. Your calling is excellent economic leadership. Congrats

#TeamNigeria

https://twitter.com/FakeBuhari/status/1482432542573793280?t=sNB6hv-MLAvb-JO2lVriRg&s=19

I wish I knew your real name. But the truth is, I don’t have money to spend on a court case o. Give me some time .



https://mobile.twitter.com/PeterObi/status/1482448720717402112

What do you guys think? Is there hope he will contest?

