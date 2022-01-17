Biafra: FG Files New Terrorism Charges Against Nnamdi Kanu

The Federal Government of Nigeria, on Monday, filed new terrorism charges against the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.

In the amended process it filed before the Federal High Court in Abuja, the federal government increased the counts in the initial charge it preferred against Kanu.

The IPOB leader, who has been in detention since his alleged abduction from Kenya and repatriation to Nigeria, faced a seven-count treasonable felony charge.

He will now enter his fresh plea to a 15-count amended charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/383/2015, and signed by the Director of Public Prosecution, DPP, M. B. Abubakar.

The charge was amended barely 24 hours before the scheduled commencement of hearing by trial Justice Binta Nyako.

Source: https://dailypost.ng/2022/01/17/biafra-nigerian-govt-files-new-terrorism-charges-against-nnamdi-kanu/

